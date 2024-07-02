Former captain Cane brings 'care, stories' to All Blacks camp

Former captain Sam Cane was not included in Scott Robertson's first New Zealand squad but may yet have a role to play in Test rugby after turning up to the All Blacks' training camp in Upper Hutt in the lead-up to the England series.
Even though he is nursing a back injury and has already announced his intention to head to Japan at the end of the season, flanker Cane joined the squad along with injured teammates Josh Lord and Will Jordan.
All Blacks assistant coach Scott Hansen said Cane would be available for selection “when he was ready”.
“Sam Cane’s influence on the group has been of guidance, of care. He’s doing everything to make us better,” Hansen told New Zealand media on Monday.
“He's sharing stories, he’s sharing experiences and understanding us as a management group, also coming in and connecting with the All Blacks.”
Cane said in May he had decided to relinquish the All Blacks captaincy and quit Test rugby at the end of the season.
The decision came some seven months after he became the first player to get red-carded in a World Cup final during the one-point defeat to SA in Paris.
Robertson opted for Scott Barrett as Cane's replacement as captain when he named the squad last week for the two-test series against England starting in Dunedin on Saturday.
The All Blacks lost a number of senior players to retirement after the World Cup in France, and Hansen said the presence of Cane, Lord and Jordan could help the side manage its transition under new staff.
“They’re good men and they’re going to help us be better by being here,” he said.
“The opportunity for them to share their experiences also, to learn our game, build relationships with them ... They’ve all been outstanding.”
• England coach Steve Borthwick has tweaked his front row for Saturday's series-opener against New Zealand but otherwise kept faith with the starting side that thrashed Eddie Jones's inexperienced Japan in Tokyo last month.
Joe Marler replaces the omitted Bevan Rodd at loosehead prop, with tighthead Will Stuart replacing the demoted Dan Cole in the only changes to the starting 15 for the game at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr stadium.
The uncapped duo of prop Fin Baxter and winger Ollie Sleightholme will hope to make their England debuts from the bench.
Alex Coles and Ben Spencer have also been called into the shaken-up reserves, with Charlie Ewels ruled out of the New Zealand tour due to suspension and Tom Curry, Harry Randall and Tom Roebuck all dropped from the match-day 23.
“It doesn’t get more challenging than playing New Zealand at home, but it’s exactly where we want to be,” Borthwick said in a team release.
“We want to find out more about ourselves and test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world.”
England team: 15-George Furbank, 14-Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 13-Henry Slade, 12-Ollie Lawrence, 11-Tommy Freeman, 10-Marcus Smith, 9-Alex Mitchell, 8-Ben Earl, 7-Sam Underhill, 6. Chandler Cunningham-South, 5-George Martin, 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Will Stuart, 2-Jamie George (capt), 1-Joe Marler. Replacements: 16-Theo Dan, 17-Fin Baxter, 18-Dan Cole, 19- Alex Coles, 20-Tom Curry, 21-Ben Spencer, 22-Fin Smith, 23- Ollie Sleightholme. — Reuters
Former captain Cane brings 'care, stories' to All Blacks camp
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images
Former captain Sam Cane was not included in Scott Robertson's first New Zealand squad but may yet have a role to play in Test rugby after turning up to the All Blacks' training camp in Upper Hutt in the lead-up to the England series.
Even though he is nursing a back injury and has already announced his intention to head to Japan at the end of the season, flanker Cane joined the squad along with injured teammates Josh Lord and Will Jordan.
All Blacks assistant coach Scott Hansen said Cane would be available for selection “when he was ready”.
“Sam Cane’s influence on the group has been of guidance, of care. He’s doing everything to make us better,” Hansen told New Zealand media on Monday.
“He's sharing stories, he’s sharing experiences and understanding us as a management group, also coming in and connecting with the All Blacks.”
Cane said in May he had decided to relinquish the All Blacks captaincy and quit Test rugby at the end of the season.
The decision came some seven months after he became the first player to get red-carded in a World Cup final during the one-point defeat to SA in Paris.
Robertson opted for Scott Barrett as Cane's replacement as captain when he named the squad last week for the two-test series against England starting in Dunedin on Saturday.
The All Blacks lost a number of senior players to retirement after the World Cup in France, and Hansen said the presence of Cane, Lord and Jordan could help the side manage its transition under new staff.
“They’re good men and they’re going to help us be better by being here,” he said.
“The opportunity for them to share their experiences also, to learn our game, build relationships with them ... They’ve all been outstanding.”
• England coach Steve Borthwick has tweaked his front row for Saturday's series-opener against New Zealand but otherwise kept faith with the starting side that thrashed Eddie Jones's inexperienced Japan in Tokyo last month.
Joe Marler replaces the omitted Bevan Rodd at loosehead prop, with tighthead Will Stuart replacing the demoted Dan Cole in the only changes to the starting 15 for the game at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr stadium.
The uncapped duo of prop Fin Baxter and winger Ollie Sleightholme will hope to make their England debuts from the bench.
Alex Coles and Ben Spencer have also been called into the shaken-up reserves, with Charlie Ewels ruled out of the New Zealand tour due to suspension and Tom Curry, Harry Randall and Tom Roebuck all dropped from the match-day 23.
“It doesn’t get more challenging than playing New Zealand at home, but it’s exactly where we want to be,” Borthwick said in a team release.
“We want to find out more about ourselves and test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world.”
England team: 15-George Furbank, 14-Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 13-Henry Slade, 12-Ollie Lawrence, 11-Tommy Freeman, 10-Marcus Smith, 9-Alex Mitchell, 8-Ben Earl, 7-Sam Underhill, 6. Chandler Cunningham-South, 5-George Martin, 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Will Stuart, 2-Jamie George (capt), 1-Joe Marler. Replacements: 16-Theo Dan, 17-Fin Baxter, 18-Dan Cole, 19- Alex Coles, 20-Tom Curry, 21-Ben Spencer, 22-Fin Smith, 23- Ollie Sleightholme. — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Sport
Pages
Rugby
Soccer