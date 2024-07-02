EP Rugby coffers boosted with R6m grant, says Malgas
Call for historic debt of R7m to be written off
The cash-strapped EP Rugby Union has been thrown a lifeline after the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality belatedly approved a much-needed grant of R6m for the embattled union, acting president George Malgas said.
After weeks of uncertainty over whether the union would receive the allocation because of unrelenting boardroom infighting, mayor Gary van Niekerk approved the payment after meeting Malgas...
