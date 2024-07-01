Rugby

No room for slackers in Top 12, says Brumbies coach

Exciting squad of Makhanda-based players want to make waves in Grand Challenge competition

01 July 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

There is no room for slackers in the high-intensity Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby competition, Makhanda Brumbies coach Peter Frans says.

Despite the odds being heavily stacked against them, Brumbies want to make waves in the tournament with their exciting squad of players...

