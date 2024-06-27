Tsomo-born Nomlomo to coach Bulls in Currie Cup

Former Selborne College mentor Phiwe Nomlomo has been appointed as the head coach of the Bulls for their Carling Currie Cup rugby campaign.
Nomlomo will work alongside Werner Kruger, Jean Tiedt and Kennedy Tsimba.
Tsimba will look after the backline, while former North-West University coach Tiedt will focus on the defence.
Kruger, who had a century of Super Rugby appearances for the franchise, will be in charge of the forwards.
Nomlomo, who was born in Tsomo in the Eastern Cape, says the opportunity to be part of the coaching unit for this Currie Cup campaign is more than just an honour.
“This is about carrying the trust of the entire organisation to lead our side in a competition we value and respect because of the influence it has on rugby in our country,” he said.
“It is also another opportunity to compete and showcase the talent we have within our ranks.
“Our loyal faithful will have the opportunity to see our new recruits in action as rugby enters its traditional winter season.
“It will be good to play in some of the areas that we don’t visit on a regular basis.”
Nomlomo says they have a quick turnaround to make final tweaks to the side ahead of the start of the competition on July 7.
“We have a quick turnaround from the URC to the Carling Currie Cup, which is a unique kind of pressure for us, one that we enjoy because it means that the franchise is excelling in all competitions.
“We now need to make sure that everyone in the squad is aligned on what our brand identity is going to be for this campaign and make minor tweaks ahead of the start in a week’s time.
“We have players who are keen to get on the field, rugby coaches who want to see them do well and a support base who wish to see their club go all the way.
“This is a wonderful recipe for an exciting season ahead.”.
Phiwe joined the Bulls in August 2023 as an assistant coach with a focus on the skills hub, alongside Kennedy.
Previously he was with Durban outfit, the Sharks, and had prominent stints with the 2019 SA Schools A side, the Border Craven Week squad and the Selborne first team in 2018 and 2019.
He was also the head of the EP Kings academy in 2016. — Blue Bulls Rugby Communications
Tsomo-born Nomlomo to coach Bulls in Currie Cup
Former Selborne College mentor moves into Loftus hot seat
