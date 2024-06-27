Rampant Kruisfontein will be wary of Trying Stars
Kruisfontein United's all-conquering rugby juggernaut will roll into the rural town of Alexandria on Saturday determined to put their foot on the accelerator and stretch their unbeaten run to 10 matches.
Victory over Trying Stars will leave Kruisfontein in a commanding position at the top of the Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 log standings...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.