Stars determined to put Alexandria on rugby map

Club from small farming town boost Top 12 playoff hopes with win over Park

25 June 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

Putting Alexandria's name on the rugby map is one of Trying Stars' main goals as they bid to reach the Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby playoffs, coach Alan Cannon says.

After nine rounds, Stars are well positioned to make a charge for a top-four finish if the leading clubs falter on the home straight...

