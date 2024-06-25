Rugby

New skipper Willemse wants to make EP fans proud again

Elephants eager to lay down a marker in Currie Cup First Division

25 June 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

Making EP rugby fans proud again and leading his team to success in the Currie Cup First Division are two of new Elephants skipper Stefan Willemse’s goals for 2024.

EP are hoping the marauding loose forward is the glue needed to cement the Elephants into a winning unit, capable of lifting the First Division trophy...

