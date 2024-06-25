Eastern Province U18 have eight players in the 23-man SA Learners with Special Needs (LSEN) squad competing in the ongoing SA Academy Week at Jeppe High in Johannesburg.
Andre Barnard (Bergsig), Sihle Solwandle (Bergsig), Liam Kaizer (Bergsig), Jordan de Rocks (Westview), Johandre Visagie (Bergsig), Edwil Jantjies (Bergsig) and Algernon Bruintjies (Bergsig) were all named in the starting 15, while Yanga Mavu (Merryvale, Town Junior Rugby Development Programme) was listed on the bench.
EP were crowned champions at the national LSEN Week held in Potchefstroom last week, beating Western Province 17-7 in the unofficial final. EP's other results saw them beat the Lions 15-5 and South Western Districts 77-3.
SA LSEN team competing at the national Academy Week: Blessing Kwetele (Lions), Andre Barnard (EP), Sihle Solwandle (EP), Cardorel Mafuna (WP), Liam Kaizer (EP), Tholuelo Mosaku (Boland), Jordan de Rocks (EP), Johandre Visagie (EP), Etin Malgas (SWD), Edwil Janjties (EP), David Mzamo (Leopards), Bentley Stoffels (WP), Jonay le Roux (SWD), Algernon Bruintjies (EP), Lorenzo Harmse (Boland). Replacements: Ulzier Davids (Boland), Lesedi Magapa (Valke), Masood Williams (WP), Duvern Block (Boland), Ashlin Stoffels (WP), Adriano Fourie (Boland), Marcos Lubaco (WP), Yanga Javu (EP).
EP LSEN U18s make strides on national stage
