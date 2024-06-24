Border pulled back with a converted try before halftime, bringing the score to 18-7.
Day one scores:
U18 Craven Week
SWD 41 Valke 34
Boland 41 Leopards 21
EP 24 Border 14
WP 36 Sharks 26
U18 Academy Week
Blue Bulls 30 Golden Lions XV 28
Border CD 40 LSEN XV 27
Sharks 38 EP 38
Valke 49 Border 33
Griquas 39 Griffons 30
Zimbabwe 44 Limpopo Bulls 40
WP 61 Boland 45
SWD 22 Leopards 19
EP triumph in provincial battle against Border
Image: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Eastern Province won the provincial rugby battle on the opening day of the U18 Craven Week when they beat Border 24-14 at Monument High School in Krugersdorp on Monday.
Border will now have to wait for another year to have a crack at making the national youth competition’s final.
After the victory, EP are still in with a chance of reaching their first unofficial final since 2015.
Kingwood College’s Praise Matsila did the honours of opening the scoring for EP with a penalty.
Framesby wing Damien Witbooi, who troubled Border's backline with his razzle-dazzle moves and quick feet, crossed the line to extend EP’s lead to 10-0 in the first 10 minutes.
Border’s defence was dumbfounded by the flurry of attacks, with Matsila and Witbooi conducting matters.
EP used their attacking shape effectively and it was backed properly by their set-piece dominance.
This resulted in centre Likhona Kepe crossing for EP’s second try of the day.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Border pulled back with a converted try before halftime, bringing the score to 18-7.
A strong dressing room pep talk from Border head coach Lwazi Zangqa rejuvenated the East London team and they appeared more comfortable on defence and offence in the second half.
Phikolomzi Mtyalela crossed with seven minutes gone in the second stanza as Border grew in confidence.
But they couldn’t capitalise on certain moments of the game and failed to grab the match by the scruff of the neck, despite EP being clumsy in the final quarter.
In the end, Caleb Friskin slotted two more penalties to give EP a win in their opening game.
Border have not won the Craven Week competition since 1994.
The statistics show that only four of the region’s top schools — Dale, Selborne, Queen’s and Hudson Park — feature in the SA schools rankings.
Zangqa was upbeat going into the competition that they would punch above their weight in what is a taxing week and that they potentially could go all the way.
But that is unlikely to materialise now.
