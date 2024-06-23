“We took advantage of the yellow card in the second half but it was too late.
Thanks to their win, Boland are sitting pretty at the top of the First Division log with a full house of 10 points after two rounds
The champions showed their mettle and intention to stage another successful campaign when they started with a 46-32 win against the Falcons at the Barnard Stadium in Kempton Park last week.
The Cavaliers led 26-22 at the halftime break in an entertaining rematch of last season’s final.
Loose forward Godfrey Muzanargwo was prominent for the Falcons, scoring two of his team’s four tries, and flyhalf Sergio Stalmeester booted two conversions and a penalty goal.
The Cavaliers hit back with right-wing Hoffman scoring a hat-trick of tries and outside centre Xavier Mitchell going over twice.
Fullback Davids contributed 14 points via four conversions and two penalties to help steer the team from Wellington to a good win.
Scorers:
EP Elephants 31: Tries: Rodney Damons (2), Troy Delport, Diego Williams, Jaden Bantom. Conversions: Bantom, Daryll Karmeel (2).
Boland Cavaliers 48: Tries: Duran Hofman (2), Diyan van der Westhuizen (2), Neil Rautenbach, Thurlow Marsh, Keenan Opperman. Conversions: Ashlon Davids (5). Penalty: Davids.
Other results: Leopards 35 Falcons 45, SWD Eagles 45 Border Bulldogs 26
Log (all teams have played two matches): Boland Cavaliers 10, EP Elephants 6, falcons 6, Leopards 6, SWD Eagles 5, Border Bulldogs 2.
In a SA Women's Premier Division match the Bulls Daisies trounced the EP Queens 74-6 at the Wolfson Stadium on Saturday.
Slow start killed EP’s hopes, says Mhani
Elephants slump to defeat against Boland Cavaliers at Wolfson Stadium
Rugby writer
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
Being slow out of the starting blocks proved fatal for EP's Elephants when they slumped to a 48-31 defeat against the Boland Cavaliers at the Wolfson Stadium on Saturday.
After beating SWD Eagles in George last week, hopes had been high that EP would make it back-to-back wins in the Currie Cup First Division on home turf in Kwazakhele.
Champions Boland, however, shattered those plans when they charged into an early 19-0 lead which left the home team stunned.
Though EP managed to score three second-half tries, a well-drilled Boland always held the upper hand after they led 29-7 at the break.
EP's try scorers were Rodney Damons (2), Troy Delport, Jaden Bantom and Diego Williams.
EP fought back when Boland loose forward Gift Dlamini was off the field after being yellow carded by referee Ruhan Meiring.
“EP were too slow off the starting blocks,” Mhani said.
“Some substitutions in the second half, however, managed to bring in new energy.
“We need to take that energy into our next game against the Leopards on Saturday.
“EP lost the game lost the game in the first half when the Cavaliers denied us possession and they killed us at the sources.
“Boland's defence was also good because they were always in our faces and we ended up having to play an individualistic game.
“Boland came to Gqeberha well prepared and I respect them for that.
Image: GEORGE BYRON
