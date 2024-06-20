Tough challenge looms for Border in Grant Khomo Week

Border face their toughest test of the week as they chase their third win in a row when they come up against the Lions on the final day of the Under-16 Grant Khomo Rugby Week at Grey High School in Gqeberha on Friday.
Head coach Miles Rayner’s team have played with great fortitude to register wins over Zimbabwe and the Griffons, but now know they will have to move up a level.
After losing to Sanlam Boland, the combative Lions lifted themselves with a victory over EP on Wednesday.
Like Border, they will be motivated to finish on a high in their clash on Kolisi Field at 9am.
Meanwhile, Border Country Districts will be chasing their first win of the week when they take on the Valke in the 10.20am match on Pyott Field.
The annual tournament will climax in a classic north-south confrontation when two of SA’s oldest rugby rivals meet in the feature match on Kolisi Field at 12.40pm.
DHL Western Province and the Blue Bulls have underlined their class during the action this week and will now be targeting top gun status in the final showdown.
Hosts Eastern Province, meanwhile, will be looking to record their first win of the week after two tough encounters when they take on the DHL WP XV on the Pollock Oval at 11.30am.
It has not been an easy week for head coach Ashley Carolus’s team, losing to WP and the Lions, but they have shown a lot of heart in their play and will be fired up to finish strongly.
However, they will have noted the supreme competitiveness of their WP opponents, who will also be chasing their first win of the week after two agonising losses.
On both Monday and Wednesday, the WP XV had chances of victory against the Bulls and South Western Districts respectively, but narrowly failed to close the deal.
That means EP will have to be at their best if they want to finish on a high.
Though WP and the Bulls must be applauded for their tenacity in finding a way to win, they have not been overly dominant this week.
It suggests that the feature match on the Kolisi Field will be a cracking affair between two sides out to prove a point.
They had to work extremely hard in Wednesday’s fixtures to secure the main game on Friday and their recuperative powers will be put to the test in the final match of the tournament.
The week has thrown up some thrilling schoolboy rugby and there will be plenty of pride at stake on the final day.
Free State, after losing to the Sharks on Monday, showed enterprise in beating the Pumas and will want to continue that form in what will be a proper challenge against Boland, also with a win and a loss so far.
In the main curtain-raiser, the Sharks and South Western Districts have all the ingredients for a thrilling finale as both sides are packed with tough forwards and backs who are prepared to run the ball at any opportunity.
Friday’s fixtures are:
Kolisi Field: 9am: Lions vs Border, 10.20am: Free State vs Sanlam Boland, 11.30am: Sharks vs South Western Districts, 12.40pm: DHL WP vs Blue Bulls
Pollock Oval: 9am: Pumas vs Leopards, 10.20am: Free State XV vs Griffons, 11.30am: WP XV vs EP
Pyott Field: 9am: Namibia vs Zimbabwe, 10.20am: Border Country Districts vs Valke, 11.30am: Griquas vs Limpopo
HeraldLIVE
Tough challenge looms for Border in Grant Khomo Week
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
HeraldLIVE
