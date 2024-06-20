EP ready for tight game against champs — Willemse
EP are expecting a tight game when they face Currie Cup First Division champions the Boland Cavaliers in a second-round fixture at the Wolfson Stadium on Saturday, Elephants skipper Stefan Willemse says.
Buoyed by a win over the SWD Eagles in George last week, EP will be keen to take full advantage of home conditions in Kwazakhele against an attack-minded Boland outfit...
