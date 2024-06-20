Bulls braced for brutal final battle, says Vermaak
Epic URC clash with Warriors on cards at Loftus
The Bulls must front up physically and remain wide awake until the final whistle if they want to lift the coveted United Rugby Championship trophy on Saturday, lock Ruan Vermaak says.
A huge crowd of 50,000 fans is expected to descend on Loftus Versfeld to watch the Bulls take on a powerful Glasgow Warriors outfit in the showpiece game of the season...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.