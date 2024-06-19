Win over Eagles gives EP base to build on, says Mhani
Elephants next face Boland Cavaliers in Currie Cup First Division clash
A morale-boosting win over the SWD Eagles has given EP a solid base to build on for the remainder of the Currie Cup First Division season, Elephants coach Dumisani Mhani said.
Five scintillating tries propelled EP to a decisive 34-19 bonus point win in an entertaining first-round clash at the Outeniqua Park Stadium in George last week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.