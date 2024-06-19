Border work hard for second Grant Khomo victory

Border overcame tigerish opposition from the Griffons to register their second win in the U16 Grant Khomo Rugby Week in Gqeberha on Wednesday.
Following their 26-20 win over Zimbabwe on Monday, coach Miles Rayner’s team showed admirable control to set up their victory on the Kolisi Field with two first-half tries ultimately resulting in a 21-10 scoreline.
On a cold day, with a stiff westerly breeze blowing down the field, Border dominated the match territorially, particularly in the second period when the Northern Free State side battled to get out of their own half.
They ran the ball enthusiastically to try to break the Border deadlock, but the East London-based side were committed in defence and allowed the Griffons little leeway on attack.
The conditions meant that Border took a telling 14-10 lead into the break after tries by flanks Mxolisi Bongalethu and Mayikana Liyabona.
Bongalethu was first to score when he broke away from 40 metres out and was able to outpace the defence for the line.
Each time the Griffons showed courage to score two tries of their own, but Border flyhalf Tsoko Liyema’s accurate boot made the difference in the scoreline.
In the second half, Border dictated the pattern of play and may be disappointed at not finishing several promising scoring moves.
They did widen the gap on the scoreboard, however, when James Aaron put in a fine run to waltz his way through the Griffons defence for their third try, also converted by Liyema.
The Border Country Districts suffered a second loss when they opened the action on the Pollock Oval against Namibia, going down 31-7.
It was a well-contested affair, though the Namibians eventually took control after leading 12-0 at the break.
They ran in a further three tries in the second half to secure a comfortable victory.
However, Border wing Ngoma Indiphinde gave his supporters something to cheer about when he raced in for a converted try after the break.
In other early matches, Free State hit back after their opening loss to the Sharks, proving too strong for the Pumas as they ran in four tries for a 22-0 victory.
The Limpopo Blue Bulls also registered their first win when they hit back against Zimbabwe in the second half to win 29-18 after trailing 13-10 at halftime.
Border work hard for second Grant Khomo victory
