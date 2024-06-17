EP lift boardroom gloom with win over Eagles
EP’s Elephants lifted the prevailing mood of gloom and doom at their beleaguered union with a much-needed 34-19 win over the SWD Eagles in a Currie Cup First Division clash in George on Saturday.
While EP's rugby bosses remain locked in a cut-throat power struggle, the Elephants managed to produce the goods on the field despite the odds being stacked against them...
