Unity is key in Grant Khomo Week, says EP U16 captain

Eastern Province U16 rugby captain Joandre van Jaarsveld has called on his team to focus on the basics and to work as a unit when they compete in the Grant Khomo Week, starting in Gqeberha on Monday.
The country’s best U16 players will gather at Grey High from this weekend in preparation for the annual tournament on the Kolisi Field and Pollock Oval, with 20 provincial teams in action on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Van Jaarsveld, a Grade 10 pupil at Grey High, will be at the forefront of EP’s efforts when they play the main game on Monday against a formidable Western Province line-up.
He said they had been hard at work under the guidance of head coach Ashley Carolus to prepare for the challenges ahead.
“I am confident in our team as our training sessions have been used to the best of our capabilities, given the short amount of time to prepare,” Van Jaarsveld, who operates at No 8 but can also play lock and flank, said.
“The structures that the coaches have presented suit our team’s playing style well.
“I believe that the main thing for us is to make sure we stick to the basics. Instead of trying to be the best individual player, we should focus on being the best player for the team.”
There will be extra motivation for this group of players to do well after the Covid-19 pandemic scuppered their hopes of playing at an U13 level when those tournaments were cancelled.
Van Jaarsveld is now relishing this opportunity to lay down a marker and is honoured to have been appointed captain in the face of strong opposition.
“We played many rounds of trials and I am proud to have come through as the competition was very tough and there were loads of great players,” he said.
“For me, it means a lot to be selected for the EP U16 team as my dad (Elandre) played for the senior EP team.
“It is a great privilege to be captaining the EP U16 team this year, giving me a chance not only to represent my province but also to strive to lead the team to victory.
“I feel an immense honour to work with such talented players and a competent coaching staff.”
The tournament will kick off at 9.20am on Monday when the Pumas take on Griquas on the Kolisi Field and Border Country Districts face the Free State XV on the Pollock Oval.
Opening day fixtures:
Kolisi Field: 9.20am: Pumas v Griquas, 10.40: Lions v Boland, 12.10: Free State v Sharks, 1.40pm: Blue Bulls v WP XV, 3pm: opening ceremony, 3.30: EP v WP
Pollock Oval: 9.20: Free State XV v Border Country Districts, 10.40: Valke v Griffons, 12.10: Border v Zimbabwe, 1.40: SWD v Namibia, 3.30: Leopards v Limpopo.
