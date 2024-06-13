Kruisfontein turning Top 12 into one-horse race
Humansdorp side looking to extend winning streak against struggling Madibaz
Rampant Kruisfontein United are threatening to turn the battle for a playoff berth in the Score EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby competition into a one-horse race.
Unbeaten after seven rounds, the all-conquering Humansdorp side are strong favourites to extend their winning streak when they face a struggling NMU Madibaz outfit at the campus on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.