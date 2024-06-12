Revamped Top 12 is marathon, says Samuels
Coach backing Oostelikes to go all the way in gruelling EPRU Grand Challenge
The revamped Score EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby competition is a marathon and not a sprint, Despatch Oostelikes coach Mervin Samuels says.
Though his team have made a slow start to the 2024 season, Samuels is backing his side to go the distance in what promises to be a gruelling season...
