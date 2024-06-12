EP infighting won’t be allowed to jeopardise Khomo Week — Oberholzer
Events of past few months not in interests of players, and require urgent attention, says SA Rugby CEO
SA Rugby boss Rian Oberholzer has issued a stern warning that infighting among EP Rugby's executive will not be allowed to jeopardise the Grant Khomo U16 tournament to be held in Gqeberha from June 17-21.
The Grant Khomo tournament is biggest schoolboy event to be staged in Gqeberha since the 2012 Craven Week was held at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.