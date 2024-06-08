The Bulls got the game off to a flying start when Arendse got the cleverly kicked through ball from veteran fullback Willie le Roux to cross over the line inside the first minute, with Goosen converting.
A period of play that followed the opening try was largely characterised by handling errors and poor decisions from both sides with the Bulls the main culprits as they struggled to find rhythm to increase their lead.
The Bulls were nearly punished for their sloppiness in the 10th minute when Onisi Ratave crossed the line but his try was disallowed after referee consulted with the TMO and the decision was that there was an infringement in the build-up.
The Bulls, who felt the wrath of the Loftus frustrated crowd, corrected some of their mistakes and they increased their lead by the 20th minute when Arendse registered his second try of the afternoon.
The Bulls suffered a blow on the half-hour mark when Arendse, who is an important player for the Sprigboks, walked off the field for concussion tests after he collided with Malakai Fekitoa and he was replaced by Segeal Petersen.
A few minutes later, Ratave got it right as they registered their first try of the afternoon but the angle was too awkward for Rhyno Smith to find the middle of the poles with his conversion.
There was some action in the closing stages with Tomas Albornoz and Malakai Fekitoa for Benetton and David Kriel ensuring that the Bulls end the match with seven points and a place in the semifinal at home.
Bulls survive late scare to beat Benetton, book home URC semifinal
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
It was not the statement win or the powerful performance the Bulls had hoped for, but the significant home semifinal box has been ticked.
The Bulls laboured to this 30-23 United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal win over this stubborn Italian side Benetton to secure a home semifinal next weekend against either Leinster or Ulster, who kicked off later on Saturday evening.
The Bulls, who had to produce a strong defensive display in the closing stages as Benetton smelled blood and a massive upset, were expected to steamroll over the visiting Italians who were expected to struggle in the highveld altitude.
Coach Jake White will definitely be happy with the fact that they will stay at Loftus on Saturday for the semifinal but he will have some strong words to his players as they struggled to engage higher gears and fried nerves in the closing stages.
In the first half, where they scored two tries from the efforts of Springbok winger Kurt-Lee Arendse but at times their work largely lacked conviction against this useful Benetton side that tried to make a game of it.
There were a number of handling errors and poor decision-making, but they came back from the break with pragmatism where kicker Johan Goosen went for poles at every given opportunity to try to stretch their lead.
