Rugby

Foul weather sees club rugby matches called off

Decision taken after concerns expressed about travelling conditions and player safety

Premium
03 June 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

Wild weather wreaked havoc on EP club rugby and resulted in all Score EPRU Grand Challenge matches scheduled for Saturday being called off.

A decision was made early on Saturday morning that clubs would be awarded two points apiece after an urgent meeting of EP Rugby’s executive committee...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...

Most Read