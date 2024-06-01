Stormers defence denies Lions in frenzied URC clash

A try in the 78th minute by replacement lock Adre Smith, saw a 14-man Stormers side snatch a 29-24 victory against a courageous Lions team in a frenetic URC encounter in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Stormers, after a terrific defensive stand, produced a moment of controlled attacking play by their forwards, which ended with Smith, touching down.

The 15 minutes that preceded it saw the Lions throw themselves at the home team’s line, but the only reward was three points via a 74th minute penalty by Jordan Hendrikse. Questions will be asked about the validity of that decision given the Lions, who scored two tries in the first half, needed a bonus point to put themselves into a playoff spot.

Perhaps their legs had just gone by that stage, given how much they’d attacked, but the Stormers’ efforts on defence are worthy of the highest praise.