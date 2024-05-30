Quins want to burst Kruisfontein’s bubble
'Team that never quits' need a win to stay in touch with Grand Challenge Top 12 leaders
Harlequins want to settle an old score and pull off a giant-killing act when they clash with table-topping Kruisfontein United in Humansdorp on Saturday.
Though the odds are stacked against them, Harlequins will be looking to live up to their motto of being a team that never quits in what promises to be a brutal Score EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash...
