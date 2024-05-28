Grey High used a dominant performance by their pack to outgun St Andrew’s by just one point in another fiercely contested schools rugby match between old rivals in Makhanda on Saturday.
HeraldLIVE
Grey edge St Andrew’s by a point in titanic battle
Pearson exert control from start to defeat Daniel Pienaar, while Nico Malan secure hard-fought victory over Graeme College
Image: SUPPLIED
Grey High used a dominant performance by their pack to outgun St Andrew’s by just one point in another fiercely contested schools rugby match between old rivals in Makhanda on Saturday.
In other matches, Pearson exerted control from the start to defeat Daniel Pienaar 38-14, while Nico Malan had a hard-fought 19-7 win over Graeme College.
Kingswood proved too strong for Muir College, running in eight tries in a 54-21 result.
Playing on the Lower field in cool and cloudy conditions, Grey took a crucial lead late in the game, going ahead 29-21 before St Andrew’s answered with a final converted try to close the gap to 29-28 as the final whistle went.
The visitors spent the majority of the first quarter of the match deep in St Andrew’s territory, lock Likhona Sodlaka scoring the first try of the match close to the uprights, converted by Zephyr Smith.
Sodlaka’s second try, which was a carbon copy of his first, came in the 17th minute, with Smith again successful with the conversion.
St Andrew’s had something to cheer about in the 20th minute when scrumhalf Will Stern scored in the left-hand corner after a brilliant attack which began in their own half.
Flyhalf Alastair de Kock added the extras from the left-hand touchline to narrow the gap to seven points.
Grey suffered two yellow cards in the closing stage of the first half, but managed to negotiate the rest of the half with 13 men, holding onto their lead.
St Andrew’s, however, were next to score through Aza Nonxuba after a scintillating run by wing Julian Mapoore.
De Kock added another tough conversion to level matters at 14-14.
Grey retook the lead in 42nd minute as Jon Hobson scored off the back of a line-out maul.
The conversion hit the upright, leaving Grey in the lead by 19-14.
St Andrew’s refused to back down and an incisive break by their inside centre Aphindile Ngkuka saw him sprint in next to the uprights.
De Kock added the conversion to give St Andrew’s the lead for the first time in the match (21-19) with 25 minutes left.
The remainder of the match was frenetic and the Grey pack again made their presence felt as Caylum Jansen scored after a succession of pick and goes in the St Andrew’s 22m area.
Smith converted to put them back in front 26-21.
Crucially, Grey added a penalty on full time through Smith to move eight points ahead.
The referee ruled there should be a restart and, after winning possession, St Andrew’s No 8 Murray Wilson scored in the right corner.
De Kock added the conversion to narrow the margin of victory to just a point.
St Andrew’s captain Joe Wostenholm had an outstanding match, while Ross Atkinson and Sodlaka were the pick of the visitors, whose dominant pack won the day against the valiant performance of the St Andrew’s backline, who scored four memorable tries.
• Pearson retained the Principal’s Hat, the traditional trophy between the first teams, for the third year in a row as they dominated the first half against Daniel Pienaar.
The Principal’s Hat is in honour of the late Roux Brand, who coached Daniel Pienaar before his passing.
The game started at a high pace and Pearson, who opened the scoring, never took their foot off the gas.
Daniel Pienaar scored two brilliant tries and dominated the scrums, but Pearson kept putting pressure on their opponents and this resulted in them keeping control for a decisive victory.
• Nico Malan and Graeme fought hard for supremacy in their match in Humansdorp, with plenty of physicality by both sides, but the home team’s defence and line-out mauls eventually made the difference.
The home side led 12-0 at the break, but Graeme gave themselves a glimmer of hope when Cameron Doyle crossed for a try converted by Marcus Williams to close the gap to five points with 15 minutes left.
However, Nico Malan were able to cross for a final try to secure the victory.
The home team’s tries came from No 8 Pietman Kleinhans, hooker LW Nell and lock Edrich Kleu, with flyhalf Jean Joubert kicking two conversions.
• In the Kingswood-Muir clash, the former side were on song from the outset and enjoyed a commanding 40-7 lead at the break.
Muir did well to restrict them to only two more tries and scored two of their own in the second half to add some respectability to their efforts.
Kingswood’s tries were scored by Appiah Ndezengu, Tapiwa Zhanda, Vizi Labase (2), Rob Miles, Munangi Kamwendo, Josh Mackenzie and Ashton Pieterse.
HeraldLIVE
