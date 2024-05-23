Sharks go with tried and tested for Challenge Cup final

He is wary though, of what Gloucester holds in their armoury.
“Gloucester is a good set-piece team,” Mongalo warned. “In the past five years they are third in the number of maul tries scored. They have an incredibly good contestable kicking game. They've got Jonny May and youngster Ollie Thorley who everyone says is the future of English rugby. They also back themselves with ball in hand. Adam Hastings is a good [No] 10 and Ruan Ackerman gives them physicality.
“Zach Mercer is very Warren Whiteley-type as a good organiser in their attack.”
In some ways it will be a final of contrasting styles. They Sharks have looked the part in the Challenge Cup, scoring 33 tries compared to Gloucester's 18 en route to the final. Gloucester have displayed a higher reliance on their goal kicking, converting twice as many penalties as the Sharks.
While the Sharks carry greater menace in their maul, Gloucester are adept at poaching ball at the line-out and they have a better scrum success rate, a point not lost on Nché. “The Gloucester scrum is going to be a big challenge, but it is one we are looking forward to. They are not playing in a final because they got lucky.”
Apart from injured Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am, the same starting team that did duty against Clermont in the semifinal will run out in the final. Francois Venter takes the place of Am.
Teams
Gloucester: Santiago Carreras; Jonny May, Chris Harris, Seb Atkinson, Ollie Thorley; Adam Hastings, Caolan Englefield; Zach Mercer, Lewis Ludlow (c), Ruan Ackermann; Arthur Clark, Freddie Clarke; Fraser Balmain, Seb Blake, Jamal Ford-Robinson.
Substitutes: Santiago Socino, Mayco Vivas, Kirill Gotovtsev, Albert Tuisue, Jack Clement; Stephen Varney, Max Llewellyn, Josh Hathaway.
Sharks: Aphelele Fassi; Werner Kok, Ethan Hooker, Francois Venter, Makazole Mapimpi; Siya Masuku, Grant Williams; Phepsi Buthelezi, Vincent Tshituka, James Venter; Gerbrandt Grobler, Eben Etzebeth (captain); Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nché.
Substitutes: Fez Mbatha, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Hanro Jacobs, Lappies Labuschagne, Dylan Richardson; Cameron Wright, Curwin Bosch, Eduan Keyter.
Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)
Kickoff: 9pm
Sharks go with tried and tested for Challenge Cup final
Both teams in last match have a shot at redemption
Sports reporter
Image: Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images
The Sharks and Gloucester have the chance to shine under Friday night lights at glitzy Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but neither see the Challenge Cup final as a shot at redemption.
Both struggled for consistency in their respective leagues with the Sharks occupying 13th spot in the United Rugby Championship, while Gloucester finished the Premiership second from bottom.
Both teams have put all their eggs in the Challenge Cup final basket as they sought to have their best players fit and ready for a clash at one of the finest arenas in sport.
Most of the Sharks' squad departed Durban for London on Saturday and took no part in their clash against Cardiff.
Bok prop Ox Nché left no-one in doubt Friday night's clash is the one for which they have rolled up their sleeves.
“It is a serious game. It is something we have never done as a union and it’s going to be a big challenge for us,” he said. “But we could be the first team to win a European title, so for us it would be an amazing reward if we did it.”
Gloucester, however, also have high aspirations. They are hunting a record equalling third Challenge Cup title after being subjected to defeat in their most recent finals. “We know how important this week is for the club,” said South African born flank Ruan Ackermann.
Though aware of the experience in the Sharks team, Ackermann was keen to draw the distinction between global and continental success. “They’ve got some big names, some players who have won World Cups, so from an experience point of view they’ve been there and done that. But this is Europe, this is something new for them as well, but they’ll be approaching it with confidence and with something they trust in,” said Ackermann.
Gloucester lock Freddie Clarke believes the final is an opportunity to atone for their defeats in 2017 and 2018. “I was a part of that and there’s nothing worse than seeing another team lift the cup. It’s not a season defining game, but it is close,” said Clarke.
Sharks defence coach Joey Mongalo holds the same view in his team's perspective. He believes they've played with greater cohesion when they've been able to assemble their elite players.
He is wary though, of what Gloucester holds in their armoury.
“Gloucester is a good set-piece team,” Mongalo warned. “In the past five years they are third in the number of maul tries scored. They have an incredibly good contestable kicking game. They've got Jonny May and youngster Ollie Thorley who everyone says is the future of English rugby. They also back themselves with ball in hand. Adam Hastings is a good [No] 10 and Ruan Ackerman gives them physicality.
“Zach Mercer is very Warren Whiteley-type as a good organiser in their attack.”
In some ways it will be a final of contrasting styles. They Sharks have looked the part in the Challenge Cup, scoring 33 tries compared to Gloucester's 18 en route to the final. Gloucester have displayed a higher reliance on their goal kicking, converting twice as many penalties as the Sharks.
While the Sharks carry greater menace in their maul, Gloucester are adept at poaching ball at the line-out and they have a better scrum success rate, a point not lost on Nché. “The Gloucester scrum is going to be a big challenge, but it is one we are looking forward to. They are not playing in a final because they got lucky.”
Apart from injured Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am, the same starting team that did duty against Clermont in the semifinal will run out in the final. Francois Venter takes the place of Am.
Teams
Gloucester: Santiago Carreras; Jonny May, Chris Harris, Seb Atkinson, Ollie Thorley; Adam Hastings, Caolan Englefield; Zach Mercer, Lewis Ludlow (c), Ruan Ackermann; Arthur Clark, Freddie Clarke; Fraser Balmain, Seb Blake, Jamal Ford-Robinson.
Substitutes: Santiago Socino, Mayco Vivas, Kirill Gotovtsev, Albert Tuisue, Jack Clement; Stephen Varney, Max Llewellyn, Josh Hathaway.
Sharks: Aphelele Fassi; Werner Kok, Ethan Hooker, Francois Venter, Makazole Mapimpi; Siya Masuku, Grant Williams; Phepsi Buthelezi, Vincent Tshituka, James Venter; Gerbrandt Grobler, Eben Etzebeth (captain); Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nché.
Substitutes: Fez Mbatha, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Hanro Jacobs, Lappies Labuschagne, Dylan Richardson; Cameron Wright, Curwin Bosch, Eduan Keyter.
Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)
Kickoff: 9pm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Pages
Rugby
Rugby
Sport