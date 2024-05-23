Bottom teams face chop in Grand Challenge
Stragglers at risk from relegation axe, EP head of club affairs confirms
Teams failing to deliver the goods in an expanded 36-team three-tier Score EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition will have the dreaded relegation axe hanging over their head in 2024.
This was confirmed by EP's head of club affairs Phillip Joseph, who says there will be automatic promotion and relegation between all three Grand Challenge divisions...
