EP name strong Craven and Grant Khomo teams
Xhanti Pongolo (Grey High) and Sean Vermaak (Framesby) have been named as co-captains of a strong EP Under-18 Craven Week team to play in Krugersdorp from June 24 to 29.
The team is brimful of powerful forwards and exciting backs and is expected to give a good account of itself at SA’s premier schools’ event...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.