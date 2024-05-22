Rugby

EP name strong Craven and Grant Khomo teams

By George Byron - 22 May 2024

Xhanti Pongolo (Grey High) and Sean Vermaak (Framesby) have been named as co-captains of a strong EP Under-18 Craven Week team to play in Krugersdorp from June 24 to 29.

The team is brimful of powerful forwards and exciting backs and is expected to give a good account of itself at SA’s premier schools’ event...

Most Read