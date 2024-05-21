Park must express skills in Top 12, says Huisamen
Team’s greatest strength is bond between players, despite big age gaps
Park players must express themselves and make full use of their uniqueness and skill when they play in the Score EPRU Top 12 Grand Challenge club rugby tournament, new coach Hannes Huisamen says.
The 35-year-old former EP Elephants lock will give the team a skeleton plan to play from and will not restrict them to a certain style, he says...
