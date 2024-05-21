Kruisfontein out to exorcise cup final ghosts
Humansdorp side have been quick out of the starting blocks in 2024, winning their opening four Grand Challenge matches to top the log
After falling agonisingly short in three consecutive cup finals, Kruisfontein United want to exorcise ghosts of the past when they bid for silverware in the Score EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby competition.
Beaten by EL Police in the 2023 and the 2024 Eastern Cape Super 14 finals and by Gardens in the 2023 Grand Challenge final, Kruisfontein are on a mission to end their trophy drought...
