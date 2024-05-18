Fourteen-man Lions claw fancied Warriors at Ellis Park

The Lions delivered their best half of rugby at home this season when they ran amok after the break against Glasgow Warriors at Ellis Park on Saturday.

What makes their chastening 44-21 United Rugby Championship (URC) defeat of the log leaders before this weekend's action even more remarkable was that it was achieved with just 14 players from the 36th minute.

In fact, they were down to 13 at one point.

The victory sustains the Lions' challenge for a place in the quarterfinals and they will wing their way to Cape Town for their last league match against the Stormers with renewed optimism.

Crucially too, they severely dented the Warriors' ambitions of finishing top of the pile by denying them a bonus point.