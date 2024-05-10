Elephants must tread carefully in Welkom — Mhani
No room for mistakes in clash against Griffons, says coach
EP's Elephants must eradicate careless mistakes from their game when they face the Griffons in a SA Cup clash in Welkom on Sunday, coach Dumisani Mhani says.
Thanks to a much-needed 38-17 win over the Border Bulldogs last week, EP have moved up to sixth spot on the 10-team log with two rounds remaining...
