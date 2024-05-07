Ithembe edged by Parktown in tough rugby battle

After a tough opening match in the Grey High Rugby Festival, Ithembelihle gave a good account of themselves in their second game on Saturday when they narrowly lost 20-13 to Johannesburg team Parktown.
The star of the match for Ithembe was diminutive flyhalf Mimi Mzala, who delivered a masterclass performance.
Pinned down in their half by Parktown early in the game, Ithembe gained relief through some good touch finders by Mzala.
Though Parktown dominated the early scrums, Ithembe lock Aphiwe Dolophu and flank Lwando Gotyana won good ball in the line-outs, while the forwards’ efforts in stopping the Parktown driving mauls were effective.
Flank Banele Sadina, No 8 Mtha Dolonga and big prop Major Heleni carried well for Ithembe, but both sides showed solid defence.
After a five-metre scrum on their line, Dolonga scooped up possession when the ball spilled out and charged downfield, feeding scrumhalf Kale Mzantsi, and only desperate defence put him into touch.
Parktown knocked on at the line-out and from the ensuing scrum Ithembe put some good phases together for centre Liyema Natala to score an unconverted try in the corner.
Parktown then fought back with fire and keeping their opponents under pressure, they eventually scored a try to make it 5-5 at the break.
Ithembe began the second half in the best way possible when fullback Ata Rorani counter-attacked from an attempted clearance and Mzala and centre Yanga Javu combined to send wing Athi Gungu over in the corner for a 10-5 lead.
From the kickoff, Ithembe again attacked as Mzala cut through and they forced a penalty from a ruck in the Parktown 22. The flyhalf added the three points to put Ithembe 13-5 in front.
As Parktown battled to break down the Ithembe defence, they took a shot at the posts from a penalty to close the gap to 13-8.
The Johannesburg side now they threw everything at their opponents and moved 15-13 in front with a converted try in the 47th minute.
After attacking hard to reclaim the lead, Ithembe were penalised and from a line-out metres from the try line, Parktown worked the ball through their backs to score a good try for a hard-earned victory.
In their first game, Ithembe went down to a strong St Charles College side 52-10.
Ithembe edged by Parktown in tough rugby battle
