Blitzboks edged into sixth by Argentina in Singapore

Argentina, playing for the HSBC SVNS league title, came back hard in the second half of their fifth-place playoff to edge the Springbok Sevens 14-10 in the teams’ final clash in Singapore at the weekend.
Despite an unbeaten run in their three pool matches, the Blitzboks came unstuck in both their playoffs, going down 29-24 to Australia in the quarterfinal on Saturday — with their opponents clinching the victory with a golden try in extra time — before Sunday morning’s second successive close result against Argentina.
The Blitzboks led 10-0 at the break after first-half tries by Tiaan Pretorius and Siviwe Soyizwapi, but both conversions were unsuccessful.
The Argentinians then came back with a spirited second-half display, scoring the match-winning try in the final minute to condemn the South Africans to a second consecutive sixth place finish at the end of the league phase of the season.
Blitzbok head coach Philip Snyman said they started their game against Argentina well and stuck to the game plan.
“The first five minutes we were very clinical, showing that if we keep the ball, we can score tries,” Snyman said.
“But you can’t only play for five minutes and then try to defend your score, especially against a team like Argentina, who are the best team in the world at the moment.
“Once you have them on the ropes, you must put your foot on the pedal and stay in the system.”
Blitzbok captain Selvyn Davids agreed.
“Sevens rugby is supposed to be played for 14 minutes, but we didn’t do that in our last three games and you can’t afford to do that against the quality teams on the circuit, and that is where we shot ourselves in the foot.
“We also left some points on the field and we will have to work on that, as we tend to get into good positions, but fail to convert.”
Snyman said they would need to look at their decision-making and converting opportunities into points, while they also seemed to veer from the game plan when the pressure was on.
“It’s a concern as I believe we were good enough to play in the semifinal this weekend, but we can’t keep on thinking about things, it’s time to deliver now and we didn’t do that,” he said.
“Starting with me as coach and the management, we’ll take a hard look at ourselves, do some planning and try to get the players into a good mental state for the rest of the season.
“We need to create pressure situations and ensure they come through it, because at the moment, when the pressure is on, we do things out of character and then results go against us.
“We topped our pool and we fought back well against France [on Saturday].
“Going into the playoffs our goal was to reach the semifinals and we came so close to that, but we had three opportunities in extra time which we could not convert, and Australia got one chance and used it.
“We also had Argentina against the ropes, so while there are positives from the weekend, we now have to translate that into getting results.”
The Blitzboks finished in seventh position after a midseason slump, but still have a lot to play for in the Grand Finale in Madrid later in May, before they set their sights on qualifying for the Paris Olympic Games in Monaco in June.
As a result of their victory, the South Americans will finish at the top of the overall standings and were crowned league champions, with Ireland unable to catch Argentina on the log, despite reaching the Singapore final where they were edged by New Zealand.
Scorers:
SA 10 (10) — Tries: Siviwe Soyizwapi, Tiaan Pretorius.
Argentina 14 (0) — Tries: Agustin Fraga, Tobias Wade. Conversions: Wade (2).
• One try was enough for the Springbok Women’s Sevens team as they finished the HSBC SVNS Singapore on a winning note and secured ninth position with their second victory of the weekend over the USA.
The 5-0 victory over the USA early on Sunday morning meant that SA finished the tournament at the National Stadium with three wins and two defeats from their five games, their second-best performance of the season. — SA Rugby Communications
Blitzboks edged into sixth by Argentina in Singapore
Image: YONG TECK LIM /GETTY IMAGES
Argentina, playing for the HSBC SVNS league title, came back hard in the second half of their fifth-place playoff to edge the Springbok Sevens 14-10 in the teams’ final clash in Singapore at the weekend.
Despite an unbeaten run in their three pool matches, the Blitzboks came unstuck in both their playoffs, going down 29-24 to Australia in the quarterfinal on Saturday — with their opponents clinching the victory with a golden try in extra time — before Sunday morning’s second successive close result against Argentina.
The Blitzboks led 10-0 at the break after first-half tries by Tiaan Pretorius and Siviwe Soyizwapi, but both conversions were unsuccessful.
The Argentinians then came back with a spirited second-half display, scoring the match-winning try in the final minute to condemn the South Africans to a second consecutive sixth place finish at the end of the league phase of the season.
Blitzbok head coach Philip Snyman said they started their game against Argentina well and stuck to the game plan.
“The first five minutes we were very clinical, showing that if we keep the ball, we can score tries,” Snyman said.
“But you can’t only play for five minutes and then try to defend your score, especially against a team like Argentina, who are the best team in the world at the moment.
“Once you have them on the ropes, you must put your foot on the pedal and stay in the system.”
Blitzbok captain Selvyn Davids agreed.
“Sevens rugby is supposed to be played for 14 minutes, but we didn’t do that in our last three games and you can’t afford to do that against the quality teams on the circuit, and that is where we shot ourselves in the foot.
“We also left some points on the field and we will have to work on that, as we tend to get into good positions, but fail to convert.”
Snyman said they would need to look at their decision-making and converting opportunities into points, while they also seemed to veer from the game plan when the pressure was on.
“It’s a concern as I believe we were good enough to play in the semifinal this weekend, but we can’t keep on thinking about things, it’s time to deliver now and we didn’t do that,” he said.
“Starting with me as coach and the management, we’ll take a hard look at ourselves, do some planning and try to get the players into a good mental state for the rest of the season.
“We need to create pressure situations and ensure they come through it, because at the moment, when the pressure is on, we do things out of character and then results go against us.
“We topped our pool and we fought back well against France [on Saturday].
“Going into the playoffs our goal was to reach the semifinals and we came so close to that, but we had three opportunities in extra time which we could not convert, and Australia got one chance and used it.
“We also had Argentina against the ropes, so while there are positives from the weekend, we now have to translate that into getting results.”
The Blitzboks finished in seventh position after a midseason slump, but still have a lot to play for in the Grand Finale in Madrid later in May, before they set their sights on qualifying for the Paris Olympic Games in Monaco in June.
As a result of their victory, the South Americans will finish at the top of the overall standings and were crowned league champions, with Ireland unable to catch Argentina on the log, despite reaching the Singapore final where they were edged by New Zealand.
Scorers:
SA 10 (10) — Tries: Siviwe Soyizwapi, Tiaan Pretorius.
Argentina 14 (0) — Tries: Agustin Fraga, Tobias Wade. Conversions: Wade (2).
• One try was enough for the Springbok Women’s Sevens team as they finished the HSBC SVNS Singapore on a winning note and secured ninth position with their second victory of the weekend over the USA.
The 5-0 victory over the USA early on Sunday morning meant that SA finished the tournament at the National Stadium with three wins and two defeats from their five games, their second-best performance of the season. — SA Rugby Communications
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Rugby
Rugby