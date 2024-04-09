Clinical Marlow outclass Brandwag in Kariega showdown

Marlow Agricultural delivered a clinical performance to beat Brandwag 34-10 in their schools rugby fixture in Kariega on Saturday.
The visitors spent the first quarter of the match mostly on defence but did not concede a single point.
When opportunities came their way, Marlow made good use of them, scoring three tries in the first half for a commanding 19-0 lead at halftime.
After 10 minutes in the second half the visitors were happy to extend their lead to 22-0 with a penalty.
Brandwag managed a try with 13 minutes of play left but Marlow added a further two tries before the home team scored the final try.
Marlow’s tries were scored by prop Hermanus Steyn (2), inside centre Christiaan van der Merwe (2) and scrumhalf Kunga Venkile.
Fullback Gideon Jordaan kicked three conversions and a penalty.
Brandwag’s tries were scored by eighth man Damian le Roux and replacement prop D'noven Scheepers.
• Graeme College put their foot on the accelerator in the second half as they come out on top in a tactical battle against Port Rex in a wet and muddy clash in East London.
The visitors led only 5-0 at the break as they struggled to find their rhythm in the difficult conditions against some determined Port Rex defence.
The only score came from a try by Emihle Sukula.
However, they began to develop some momentum in the second half to take control of the match, running in four more tries for a decisive 29-3 victory.
Ashton Williams crossed twice after the break and other tries came from Inathi Planga and Xolisa Mdyesha, while Cameron Doyle added two conversions.
• With the Grey pack dominant in difficult conditions on a wet and windswept Ellis Field at Muir College, the visitors ran up a 26-0 lead at halftime, providing the prelude to a convincing 62-0 win over their Kariega rivals.
It took only three minutes for Grey to cross for their first try when Ben Wessels muscled his way over from close range under the poles.
The next two tries came in similar fashion as Akhanani Zita and Jon Hobson scoring from pick-and-goes close to Muir’s line.
The visitors continued to control proceedings, crossing for their fourth shortly before halftime as Rick Byszio scampered over in the lefthand corner after a dominant passage of play.
The dominance up front continued to tell in the second half as Liyema Makabane scored their fifth try, sniping through a gap after another passage of drives by the forwards.
Kyle Callaghan then chased a kick down to add another try, which he converted, taking Grey’s lead to 38-0.
As the pressure told from Grey’s constant driving through their forwards, Evan Mucka picked up their seventh try, followed by Greg Dell-Robinson showing a clean pair of heels for try No 8.
The ninth and final try came on the fulltime whistle as Callaghan finished off a dominant display with a try underneath the poles.
• In another one-sided fixture, Nico Malan fired shots from the outset to run up a 35-0 halftime lead, which they almost doubled against in the second for a 69-0 result against Langenhoven Gymnasium.
Fullback Owen Breda was the man of the match with an outstanding attacking display which saw him cross for two tries.
Flank Chrisjan de Lange was also on hand to capitalise on his team’s dominance as he scored four tries, while others came from No 8 Pietman Kleinhans, hooker LW Nel, centres Gelden van Niekerk and Aya Blaauw, and wing Sandra Dwane.
Captain Jean Joubert slotted seven conversions to complete the scoring.
