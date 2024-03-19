Trouble brewing in EP rugby after Malgas banned
Former acting president suspended from all activities for ‘breaking the union’s code of conduct’
Trouble is brewing ahead of Saturday’s EP Rugby annual meeting after the shock banning of former acting president George Malgas on Monday for allegedly consistently breaking the union’s code of conduct and disrespecting the union.
Malgas’s suspension from all rugby activities comes after speculation that the appointment of Gerald Antonie as the unopposed president of the union will be met with fierce opposition by disgruntled clubs on Saturday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.