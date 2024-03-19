Rugby

Trouble brewing in EP rugby after Malgas banned

Former acting president suspended from all activities for ‘breaking the union’s code of conduct’

Premium
By George Byron - 19 March 2024

Trouble is brewing ahead of Saturday’s EP Rugby annual meeting after the shock banning of former acting president George Malgas on Monday for allegedly  consistently breaking the union’s code of conduct and disrespecting the union.

Malgas’s suspension from all rugby activities comes after speculation that the appointment of Gerald Antonie as the unopposed president of the union will be met with fierce opposition by disgruntled clubs on Saturday. ..

