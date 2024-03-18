Antonie to be elected unopposed as EP president
Surprise as former acting head George Malgas drops out of race
The troubled EP Rugby Union was turned upside down on Monday when it emerged that outspoken Gerald Antonie will be elected unopposed as president when the union holds its eagerly awaited annual meeting on Saturday.
A fierce election battle for the top job had been expected, but Antonie was the only legal name put forward for the presidency when the nominations box was opened under the watchful eye of auditors...
