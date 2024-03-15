Rugby

Three-time champions Ndzondelelo out to defend their title

Premium
15 March 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Three-time champions Ndzondelelo will be out to defend their title when they play against Thubalethu in the much-anticipated Mzwandile Mali Schools Rugby Tournament final.

The match will take place at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele on Friday (kickoff 2.30pm)...

