EP Rugby being run by dictators, says Progress boss
Basson charges that acting leaders are illegally occupying top positions
EP rugby’s current acting leaders are behaving like power-hungry dictators and are illegally occupying top positions at the troubled union, Progress president Kosie Basson said.
Basson said the union did not have a legal acting president or acting deputy president because 21 days had passed since SA Rugby visited EP on February 6 to mediate in a row over the presidency..
