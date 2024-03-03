Progress back in hunt for Super 14 title
Ex-champions pushed hard by Trying Stars while Gardens hold on to edge arch-rivals Harlequins
Former champions Progress served notice they are back in the hunt to win the biggest prize on offer in Eastern Cape club rugby when they beat Trying Stars 32-22 at the Adcock Stadium on Saturday.
It had been a must-win game for both teams, but Progress had too much firepower for the Alexandria outfit, who fought bravely in an EP Conference showdown in the EC Super 14 tournament...
