Rugby

Gardens edge out Park in Super 14 rugby nail-biter

19 February 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

Gardens struck an early blow in the ultra-competitive “Group of Death” when they pipped a brave Park side 28-22 in a thrilling opening round EC Super 14 club clash at Londt Park on Saturday.

A late Park try set up a tense Group A finish and left the 2023 EPRU Grand Challenge champions nervously counting down the seconds before referee Michael Collier blew the final whistle...

