×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Elephants must stick to game plan, says Arends

EP working hard ahead of opening SA Cup match against Falcons in March

Premium
19 February 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

It is vital EP’s Elephants execute the structures and systems put in place by their coaches if they want to achieve success in the SA Cup, new captain Riaan Arends says.

EP play their second warm-up ahead of the 10-team SA Cup featuring non-franchise teams when they face the SWD Eagles in Plettenberg Bay on Friday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile

Most Read