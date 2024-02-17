Lack of attracting a meaningful number of bums on the seats has been a huge disappointment for the Lions side that has shown massive improvement this season.
Bulls complete URC double over the Lions
The Bulls’ ability to switch up their performance in the second half of their United Rugby Championship (URC) match against the Lions helped the Pretoria-based franchise complete a double over their rivals.
After a lukewarm display in the opening half, the Bulls went on to score three tries in the final stanza to beat the Lions 25-10 in the Jukskei derby at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.
The first half produced just eight points, with the Bulls enjoying a 5-3 lead at the halftime break.
The Bulls scored four tries through Canan Moodie, Acker van der Merwe, Marcel Coetzee and Daniel Kriel to secure a bonus-point win.
The Lions managed just a single try which was scored by Quan Horn in the final half.
The match drew a good crowd, something the Lions have not been able to attract at their home games for a while.
Safety concern issues around the venue in the Johannesburg CBD are believed to be a contributing factor to the low attendance at Ellis Park.
Lack of attracting a meaningful number of bums on the seats has been a huge disappointment for the Lions side that has shown massive improvement this season.
In the previous two URC campaigns, the Lions failed to make the competition’s playoffs and finished at the bottom of the South African Shield on both occasions.
However, this season they have done well and are still in the race for the URC knockouts.
The Lions came into the game hoping to get sweet revenge over their Gauteng rivals.
This after the Jake White-coached Bulls managed to narrowly beat the Lions 30-28 when the two sides met in URC’s ninth round at Loftus Versfeld Stadium three weeks ago.
The Lions were unfortunate to lose that match after flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse missed his long-range penalty after the hooter and many felt the Joburg-based franchise deserved to win the match.
Despite their good start at home on Saturday, the Lions failed to build on that and create more scoring opportunities.
The home team could only manage three points from the penalty scored by Sanele Nohamba two minutes after kickoff.
After that they committed a lot of errors while their kicking was also ineffective.
Though the Bulls enjoyed a two-point lead at the halftime break, the men from Pretoria also didn’t play their best game in the opening half.
The Bulls scored their only try in the first stanza through impressive Moodie, who made his return to the team.
The Bulls created more opportunities compared to their hosts, but they were not clinical enough.
The men from Pretoria, however, did well in the scrums with Gerhard Steenekamp calling the shots as Lions front rowers Asenathi Nhlabakanye and JP Smith struggled.
The match got better in the second half, as the Bulls took their performance up a notch and controlled the play for most of the half.
The visitors scored three more tries in the final half to secure a bonus-point victory away from home.
Bulls hooker Van der Merwe, who has been dangerous when he gets near the try-line this season, scored his eighth try in nine appearances against the Lions.
The forward went over after an unstoppable maul by the away side on 52 minutes.
The Bulls continued to dominate their opponents as Coetzee crossed the whitewash after a successful pickup with 12 minutes to play.
The Lions scored their first and only try in the match through Horn on 72 minutes and gave a bit of hope to the hosts.
But the Bulls’ dashed all those hopes when Kriel scored the Bulls’ fourth try and confirmed another victory over their rivals.
SCORERS
Lions (3) 10 Try: Quan Horn Conversion: Jaden Hendrikse Penalty: Sanele Nohamba
Bulls (5) 25 Tries: Canan Moodie, Acker van der Merwe, Marcel Coetzee, Daniel Kriel Conversion: Johan Goosen Penalty: Goosen
