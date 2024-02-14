Rugby must learn from Super 14 mistakes, says Basson
Tournament finally set to get under way
Rugby officials must learn from their mistakes and not repeat the same errors when the revamped EC Super 14 tournament kicks off on Saturday, Progress president Kosie Basson says.
After several false starts, the troubled tournament is finally set to get under way with a full programme of matches throughout the Eastern Cape...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.