EP clubs may accept reduced Super 14 payments
Sparks are expected to fly on Monday night when EP rugby clubs thrash out the merits of whether they should continue playing in the troubled Eastern Cape Super 14 rugby tournament, which was beset by problems in 2023.
Insiders say EP clubs are keen for the Super 14 to continue and may accept reduced payments to keep the tournament afloat...
