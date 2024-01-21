×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

EP clubs may accept reduced Super 14 payments

Premium
21 January 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

Sparks are expected to fly on Monday night when EP rugby clubs thrash out the merits of whether they should continue playing in the troubled Eastern Cape Super 14 rugby tournament, which was beset by problems in 2023.

Insiders say EP clubs are keen for the Super 14 to continue and may accept reduced payments to keep the tournament afloat...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
Hugo Broos and Percy Tau optimistic of Bafana's Afcon chances

Most Read