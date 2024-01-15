Fed-up EP officials want Saru intervention
Group of executive members question the validity of George Malgas’s position as acting president
A group of 10 fed-up EPRU executive members, who describe themselves as outcasts, have urged SA Rugby to visit Gqeberha as soon as possible to settle a feud over whether George Malgas has the right to serve as the union’s acting president.
It is the interpretation of EP’s constitution regarding a presidential vacancy that is the root cause of deep divisions among executive members...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.