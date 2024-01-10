EP rugby clubs want slimmed down Super 14
Plan for teams to play group stage games in own regions to cut travelling costs
After a marathon three-hour meeting on Monday night, EP’s top rugby clubs decided they want the EC Super 14 rugby tournament to continue, but in a more cost-effective manner.
Delegates decided the best option to keep the tournament alive would be for EP and Border teams to play internal group stage tournaments in their own regions to cut down on travelling expenses. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.