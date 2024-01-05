Super 14 delay gives Harlequins training headache
Indecision regarding the future of the troubled EC Super 14 rugby tournament has presented top Gqeberha club Harlequins with a headache regarding the availability of training facilities, president Neville Brown says.
The tournament is scheduled to kick off in January, but clubs are still waiting to be advised on whether the tournament will be played after a row regarding the nonpayment of prize money and costs to participants...
