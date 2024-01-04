Kruisfontein braced to play in alternative tournament
EC Super 14 finalists still waiting for payment of prize money
Last season’s beaten EC Super 14 finalists Kruisfontein United are bracing themselves to play in a hastily arranged substitute tournament as they continue to sweat over the nonpayment of long overdue prize money from the 2023 tournament, vice-president Jaques Alexander said.
Insiders say Kruisfontein are owed R165,000 and this has placed the Humansdorp club facing a substantial financial burden ahead of the new season which is scheduled to kick off in January...
