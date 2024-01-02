Troubled Super 14 tournament could be scrapped
Talks to resolve the payment issue continue ahead of scheduled kickoff
If overdue EC Super 14 prize money and costs are not paid to clubs by the end of the week, it is expected the crowd-pulling tournament will be scrapped and replaced by an alternative event run by the EP and Border Rugby Unions.
Urgent top-level meetings will take place over the next couple of days to decide the fate of the tournament which was mired in controversy and failed promises in 2023...
